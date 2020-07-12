County Supervisor Dianne Jacob on rising coronavirus cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County health officials have reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths, raising the region’s totals to 19,371 cases and 422 deaths.

Two women died, one on July 8, the other died on July 9, officials said Saturday. Their ages ranged from early 70s to mid-80s. Both had existing chronic conditions.

Of the 8,292 tests reported Friday, 6% were positive new cases. The 14- day rolling average for positive tests is 6%. The target is less than 8%. The 7-day daily average of tests is 7,795.

Of the total positive cases, 2,025 or 10.5% have been hospitalized and 532 or 2.7% of cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit.

One community outbreak, in a healthcare setting, was reported Friday, bringing the total over the past week to 17, more than double the trigger of seven or more in seven days. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting from different households.

More than 75% of the community outbreaks have been traced to restaurants and bars, and 45 community outbreaks remain active, tied to 137 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday’s data.

An additional 23 outbreaks have been traced to skilled nursing facilities and 27 to other nursing facilities.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob joined Good Morning San Diego to share her thoughts on Governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 rollback plan for the state of California.