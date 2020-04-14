County Supervisor Jim Desmond seeks input from San Diego business owners affected by COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has created a website seeking input from San Diego business owners affected by COVID-19.

“We are interested in hearing from restaurants, retail stores and all business that have been affected by COVID-19,” said District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond. “Many businesses are on the brink of going under and we need to do all we can to help them.”

By visiting the website, SanDiegoBacktoWork.com, business owners are encouraged to reach out with ideas and their thoughts on how San Diego businesses can quickly recover from unforeseen shutdown, loss of consumer demand and get employees back to work.

Desmond is also asking non-essential business owners to come up with a plan for recovery so they re-open as soon as public health restrictions are released.

Supervisor Desmond joined KUSI News via Skype to share more information on why it is important to hear the perspective of our local business owners.