County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar credited with helping reopen beaches across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials will lift restrictions on entering the ocean for swimming, surfing, kayaking and paddleboarding at sunrise on Monday morning.

Parking lots, piers and boardwalks will remain closed. Individual jurisdictions can still place restrictions on beach usage.

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar joined KUSI to talk about this.