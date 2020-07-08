County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar on ‘toggling’ of economy during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New public health order restrictions were put in place Tuesday, outdoor dining will still be permitted for restaurants, as will delivery and takeout. The restrictions will be in place for at least three weeks.

Breweries and pubs serving food must stop all on-site consumption, whether indoor or outdoor, but are allowed to remain open for curbside service of food and beverages. Wineries and distilleries can have outdoor service.

Indoor operations were also halted Tuesday in museums, zoos, cardrooms, theaters and family entertainment centers.

San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar joined Good Morning San Diego to say we cannot continue to toggle our economy.

“I think it is time for a new strategy. We have made significant changes to the world around us, we have built capacity in our healthcare system, adapted to masks, and with some exceptions done everything that has been asked of us and the virus rages on. We need to protect the most vulnerable in our population, but we also cannot continue to “toggle” our economy. These do not and cannot continue to be mutually exclusive. We can no more turn our economy on and off, than we can turn this virus on and off. We need to figure out a way to live with both,” said Gaspar