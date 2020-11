County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar says we can’t let unions run the Board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are just hours until election day and the County Supervisor race in District 3 could tip the scales at the County Board of Supervisors.

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her campaign against Terra Lawson-Remer.

Gaspar said in her final pitch to voters, “Gaspar says we can’t let unions run the Board.”