County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher discusses San Diego’s progress in containing the spread of coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With pressure growing to lift coronavirus restrictions, San Diego County health officials urged patience from the public Monday as they announced 98 more COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the illness, raising the county’s totals to 3,141 cases and 113 deaths.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said county staff is working with cities on plans to gradually open parks and businesses, but such moves would be made incrementally and cautiously. He said any city wishing to reopen will have to have specific plans detailing how they would implement social distancing and post signs notifying the public of the restrictions.

Additionally, the county public health order going into effect Friday mandating facial coverings in public will have to be factored into any plan.

“We believe face coverings are going to be part of our life for the foreseeable future,” Fletcher said.

How long it will last remains unknown, but he said the development of widespread vaccinations or other treatments for COVID-19 would play a major role in when the county goes back to “normal.”

Some good news, Fletcher told us that San Diego County has plenty of ventillators, and even a reserve stockpile in case the local hospitals get overwhelmed in the future.

Furthermore, Monday morning was the first day in weeks that people could surf, or do activities on the beach with limitations.

But over the weekend, we saw more people gathering to protest the county’s lockdown orders.

KUSI News spoke with the co-chair of the County’s COVID-19 subcommittee, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, on the phone about everything that is going on relating to coronavirus in our region.

