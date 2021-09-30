County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer helping prevent SVP placement





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer recently wrote a letter to a Superior Court judge in which she urged him to oppose the placement of Douglas Badger, a sexually violent predator, in a Rancho Bernardo house close to homes with children and schools.

Supervisor Lawson-Remer joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her opposition to the placement and what she is doing to make sure Badger does not get this placement.

The supervisor described that later in the week she would support her colleague, Supervisor Jim Desmond, and his proposal to allow the public to veto these decisions by the court.

The real goal is to ensure that the community has a voice and has their voice protected, Supervisor Lawson-Remer emphasized.

Supervisor Lawson-Remer’s letter can be read here.