County Supervisors Gaspar and Desmond propose property tax relief

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two San Diego County supervisors Tuesday called on the county’s tax collector to offer property tax relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ahead of a Friday payment deadline.

In a letter, Jim Desmond and Kristin Gaspar asked Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister to review a proposal by the San Diego chapter of the California Restaurant Association, which maintains that those unable to meet the second installment tax obligation of over $500 by April 10 can enter into a payment plan with the county.

As part of that plan, a resident would be required to pay 20% or more of the tax no later than the deadline.

To enroll in the plan, a taxpayer must meet other requirements, including paying a $26 set-up fee.

“As two supervisors representing North County residents and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, we again implore you to proactively work to address this urgent matter,” Desmond and Gaspar wrote.

In an emailed response, McAllister said while many taxpayers have asked if the county can postpone the April 10 deadline, the second installment of the current-year property tax bill remains due no later than Friday.

“State law governs when property taxes are due and payable,” he added. “Unfortunately our office is not able to modify or create a payment plan outside of state law.”

McAllister said the Restaurant Association’s proposal referenced creating a 12-month payment plan for escape tax bills, which are different from a regular secured tax bill. Examples of an escape tax bill include a business audit, or the when the executor of a deceased person’s estate doesn’t notify the Assessor’s Office in a timely manner.

McAllister said his office has a payment plan for eligible escape tax bills. More information is available www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax- collection/secured-property-taxes/escape-taxes.html.

In a separate statement, Gaspar said she and Desmond are working with the Restaurant Association on “a common-sense escape property tax payment plan.”