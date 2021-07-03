County Supervisors OK $7.2B budget for 21-22 fiscal year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Board of Supervisors voted to unanimously approve a $7.2 billion spending plan for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The budget addresses justice system reform, programs for homeless, and environmental protection.

Terra Lawson Remer, County Supervisor representing District 3, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the budget.

Any business who lost money during COVID-19 and couldn’t get relief from the Federal Government can apply for a Small Business Stimulus Grant through a portal on the County’s website here: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/stimulusgrant.html

Austell asked how San Diegans will know the money is going to spent where it is slated to be spent, Lawson-Remer said that the County has a new office of data and accountability initiative through the new Office of Analytics, Performance, and Evaluation to dive into issues of spending tax dollars in ways that make a difference in the County, Lawson-Remer explained.