County supervisors pass new initiative to combat human trafficking in San Diego





EMBARCADERO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors passed a new initiative to combat human trafficking in San Diego Tuesday.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the county of San Diego had been taking new steps to combat the growing problem in our region.

Vice Chair Nora Vargas alongside other leaders like District Attorney Summer Stephan discussed the proposed resolution to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

San Diego ranks 13th in the nation’s worst cities for human trafficking and the average age of victims is six years old.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live outside the San Diego County Administration Building with more details.

As we observe Nat’l Human Trafficking Awareness Month, it’s my honor to present a proclamation to @SDOP_PICO & @FreetoThriveSD for their commitment to supporting & empowering survivors & their families.Thank you both for working with my office to elevate this issue in our region. pic.twitter.com/WMzp7tVRmM — Supervisor Nora Vargas (@SupNoraVargas) January 25, 2022