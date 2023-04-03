County Supervisors prepare to fill Fletcher’s seat after resignation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A lawsuit against Nathan Fletcher for alleged sexual harassment was brought to the public’s attention last week.

Fletcher claims he will resign on May 15 after several San Diego leaders and a large portion of the community called for him to step down from his position.

Now, San Diego County Supervisors are preparing to fill Fletcher’s empty seat, one way or another. A special election could cost up to $2.5 million dollars.

San Diego GOP Spokesperson Scott Sherman joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon to discuss what comes next in the process of replacing Fletcher.

