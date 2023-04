County Supervisors to expand ‘Live Well on Wheels’ fleet for homeless outreach





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county continues to explore various means of tackling the region’s ongoing homelessness crisis.

While the County Board of Supervisors deals with a disgraced member and the task of filling his seat, they are also moving to expand the ‘Live Well on Wheels’ fleet for homeless outreach.

County Supervisor Terra Lawson Remer of District 1 joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the program.