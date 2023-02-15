County to welcome new energy provider, San Diego Community Power

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Beginning in Spring of 2022, San Diego Community Power will be a new electric generation service provider in San Diego County.

For the cities of Chula Vista, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, San Diego, and unincorporated areas the switch from SDG&E will happen automatically. However, users will have the option to opt out.

San Diego Community Power’s CEO Karin Burns joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the energy company’s goals.