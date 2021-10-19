County treasurer-tax collector’s office seeking to return more than $700,000

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is doing all it can to reunite $713,585 in county refunds with its rightful owners, it announced Tuesday.

Taxpayers can see if their name is on the list at sdttc.com.

“With many people cash-strapped, it’s essential to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,” said Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “The average refund is $386, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it.”

The tax collector’s office has 1,848 refunds available.

If you are owed money, follow the instructions on the unclaimed money page to file a refund claim by Dec. 17, before the money is rolled into the county’s general fund. You can email your claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829-4732 for more information. Anyone can sign up to receive emails when new unclaimed money lists are posted.

“We want all of this money returned to San Diegans, so tell your friends and family to go to sdttc.com to check the unclaimed money list,” said McAllister.

The smallest refund amount available is $10, and the largest refund amount is $36,699, owed to Fidelity National Title Co. In the past five years, the office has refunded nearly $520,000.

State law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county’s general fund.