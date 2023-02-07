County leaders vote on policy reform for homeless veterans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – County leaders were pushing for housing reform policies specifically geared toward the needs of homeless veterans.

Efforts were set to come to a head on Feb. 7 when county supervisors were set to vote on a policy that would bring together stakeholders, lawmakers, and local representatives to create a playbook on how to help individual homeless veterans.

