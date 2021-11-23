County-Wide Virtual Opioid Assembly “SDNeeds2Know” to help prevent youth opioid and fentanyl deaths

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Terri Perez from the District Attorney’s Office about the first county-wide virtual Opioid Assembly that is being held next month. This event on Dec. 16, 2021, is to warn students of the dangers of opioids, as well as encourage them to reach out to others if they need help.

In recent studies, fentanyl deaths have increased from 33 in 2016 to over 600 in 2021. We are seeing many young people dying many of which are still in high school around the ages 16-17. Many high school kids are overdosing because they think they are buying oxycodone when they are counterfeits.

Counterfeit pills that look like oxycodone (blue with M 30 imprinted on it) are being sold containing fentanyl, a powder that looks like cocaine that has killed several people.

https://sdcda.brandlive.com/sdneeds2know-fighting-opioids-together/en