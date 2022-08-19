Court hearing to place SVP “a success” according to DA, but what does that mean?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The hearing to place Douglas Badger, a convicted and diagnosed sexually violent predator (SVP), was “a success” according to the SD County DA.

Badger was convicted of offenses including child molestation, kidnapping and forcible oral copulation, with his victims predominately being male strangers, many of them hitchhikers, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.

The proposal by state hospital officials is to place Douglas Badger into a home at 1619 Zuni Trail, where he would undergo treatment, be monitored by GPS and prohibited from leaving the residence without supervision.

He has been housed at state hospitals since his release from prison in 1997.

If Badger’s placement at the Zuni Trail home is approved, he would be the second such offender to be placed in Borrego Springs within the last year. In July, a judge approved placing SVP Michael Martinez into a home on Running M Road.

An official decision is expected for Aug. 20.