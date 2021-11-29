Court stalls SDUSD vaccine mandate the day before the vaccination deadline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Sunday, the San Diego Union School District’s vaccine mandate for all students was stalled by the court because of a family from Scripps Ranch High School. The family had sued SDUSD over its vaccine mandate based on religious believes, and in return an emergency injunction one day before the deadline.

On Monday, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out at SDUSD headquarters to give us more details about the emergency injunction.