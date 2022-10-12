Court to hear battle over animal welfare

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California wants to ensure that pork products sold in the state come from humanely raised pigs, but the pork industry argues that the state law is unconstitutional.

In 2018, California voters approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that its supporters describe as the country’s strongest law to protect farm animals. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in a challenge to the constitutionality of the law. The challengers, two groups that represent farmers and pork producers, contend that the law “will transform the pork industry nationwide,” while California and its supporters insist that the impact will be more limited. And both sides of the dispute contend that a ruling for the other side will have legal implications far beyond animal welfare.

Dan Eaton, a legal analyst, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss this court hearing.