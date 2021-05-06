Court unanimously upholds Gov. Newsom’s use of emergency powers

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – State appellate judges in Sacramento today unanimously ruled to uphold California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s use of emergency powers to enact far-reaching policies during the pandemic.

California State Assemblymen James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley maintain that Gov. Newsom many times during the pandemic issued orders under the California Emergency Services Act that changed state laws or legislative policy.

One of those Assemblymen, Kiley, who represents the State Assembly 6th District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his next moves for the case.

Both Kiley and Gallagher now plan to appeal to the state Supreme Court.