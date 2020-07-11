Courting Hispanic voters, Trump creates new commission

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that creates a new advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities, a push that comes as the president hopes to win a bigger share of the Latino vote than he did four years.

The new commission has been given a broad marching orders to foster school choice efforts and fostering public-private partnerships in Hispanic-American communities across the country, according to the White House.

“You are a treasure,” Trump told the friendly crowd of current and former Hispanic elected officials, business leaders and others who were on hand for the Rose Garden signing of the order. “The Hispanic Americans and the Hispanic American community is a treasure.”

Good Morning San Diego contributor, Esther Valdes, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new commission and what it means for Hispanic people in San Diego.

Despite the executive order, dubbed the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, Trump is walking a tight rope in his attempt to court Latino voters while also courting his base by underscoring his administration’s efforts to stem illegal immigration on the southern border.

Trump’s attempt to court Latino voters ahead of the November election is further complicated by his efforts to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and his work to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Trump used the event to highlight how his administration had boosted employment among Hispanics prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the event the president reiterated his demand for schools to be opened in the fall, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, saying his opponents wanted to keep schools closed for political reasons.