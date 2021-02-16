Covered California airs new ads to get more Californians insured during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Covered California started airing new bilingual television ads (English and Spanish) so more uninsured residents will sign up before the end of the new special-enrollment period, May 15.

Anyone uninsured and eligible can sign up for health care with Covered California immediately.

Covered California has spent more than $6 million to encourage residents to get insured.

Peter Lee, Covered California Executive Director, joined KUSI to elucidate on their efforts to get more Californians insured.

View the ads here: https://wdrv.it/dd7801e8d

Compare plans here: https://apply.coveredca.com/lw-shopandcompare/