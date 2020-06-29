Covered California extends special-enrollment deadline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Covered California announced that it would be giving consumers more time to sign up for health care coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic by extending the current special-enrollment deadline through the end of July.

Insurance and Financial Advisor, Craig Gussin, simplified the topic on Good Morning San Diego.

“More than 175,000 people have signed up for coverage through Covered California since the exchange announced a special-enrollment period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gussin