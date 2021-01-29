Covered California prepares for special-enrollment period

s

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden signed an executive order Thursday to reopen enrollment on the federal Affordable Care Act exchanges as part of a series of actions related to health care.

As the California continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession, Covered California is preparing to follow suit with the Biden Administration in announcing a special-enrollment period for anyone uninsured but eligible to enroll in health care coverage.

An estimated 2.7 million Californians are uninsured, including 1.2 million who are eligible for financial help from Covered California or through Medi-Cal.

Executive Director Peter V. Lee joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the special-enrollment period and what it means for Californians at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, following President Biden’s announcement of a national special enrollment period for the 36 states served by federally facilitated marketplace.