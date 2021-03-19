Covered California’s American Rescue Plan provisions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Covered California hosted national and community leaders to describe in detail how the landmark American Rescue Plan can help millions of people across California and the nation Thursday.

An estimated 3 million Californians stand to benefit from the law’s new and expanded subsidies, who are among the 25 million people across the nation. ​

Covered California also discussed a roadmap for the effective implementation of the American Rescue Plan, detailing target populations, strategies and tactics.

The roadmap will cover what Covered California – the largest state-based marketplace in the nation – will undertake, as well as how those efforts will complement and foster actions by health insurance companies, insurance agents, Navigators and other community groups and advocates.

The goal of these efforts is to help as many Californians as possible benefit from this new lower health care premium, which for millions could mean money in their pockets in the coming months.

The American Rescue Plan lowers health care costs for people who enroll in an Affordable Care Act marketplace – such as Covered California.

The law increases the amount of financial help currently available to consumers who earn less than 400 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL). In addition, for the first time, the measure extends federal financial help to consumers who earn more than 400 percent FPL and caps their costs at 8.5 percent of income.