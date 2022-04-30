Covering All the Bases: Battle of the Basement

Topic 1: Padres get the offense going- The Padres were struggling offensively in the first couple week of the season, including their final series against the Dodgers. However, they went on the road to Cincinnati and the bats came too as they swept the Reds for the second time this season. It was a clean 6-0 sweep against the Reds for the friars this season, and the first time in franchise history that they were able to do so.

Topic 2: Hosmer and Machado- Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado are both having a terrific 2022 season so far. Manny Machado went into the Pirates series leading the MLB in hits with 30, and Eric Hosmer leading the MLB in batting avg with a .415.

Topic 3: Capitalizing on poor pitching-The Padres performed well against the Reds and have had strong pitching on the home front so far this season. The Reds have the worst pitching currently in the major leagues, and second behind them is the Pittsburgh Pirates, where the Padres are spending the weekend and can hopefully capitalize on that fact.

Topic 4: Padres strong showing so far-The Padres are 8-2 in their last 10 games. With this being said they are currently working their way up the NL West. Still early in the season, but important that they are making their moves as security as the season chugs along.