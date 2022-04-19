Covering All the Bases: No Offense and No Errors

Topic 1: Home Opener-The fan fare and excitement surrounding Petco Park definitely my favorite part of opening day, and another highlight besides the win was CJ Abrams first major league home run in front of a sold out roaring crowd. Petco once again not disappointing in the opening day action front.

Topic #2: Struggling Padres Offense– aside from opening day, the Padres offense has only put up six runs the past three games. Friday and Saturday the two runs not enough to pick up the win, and Sunday they got fortunate behind the stellar pitching of Yu Darvish. The runs scored that day were on a fielders choice and hit by pitch with bases loaded. So bats need to pick up the pace!

Topic #3: Padres setting a record-coming into the fresh week the Padres have had a perfect game in the field. They have had 11 straight games without comitting an error. There has been no team to do that since 1901. The last team to even get to 10 straight? The 2018 Boston Red Sox who went on to win the World Series that year.

Topic #4: Taylor Rodgers-having a closer that can shut things down thus far is so crucial. Coming into a 2-1 game is not an easy task and that is what the situation was on Sunday night. But, Taylor came in and mowed down the first three batters he faced including two strikeouts helping the Padres come out on top and ultimately splitting the series with the Braves.