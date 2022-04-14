Covering All the Bases: Opening Week or Weak?

Covering All the Bases: A San Diego Padres podcast where we talk about the happenings with the baseball team from the previous series. This one covering the series in both Arizona and San Francisco.

This week the four topics are as follows:

Topic 1: Pitching…despite the rough outing by Yu Darvish Tuesday night against the Giants, the Padres starting pitchers are looking stronger than they have in a long time. They are able to go 6 or 7 innings at a time and help the bullpen not get too worn out at the start of the season.

Topic 2: Offense…the Padres strongest game was the final game against the D-Backs where they scored 10 runs. When in SF, they did not look as strong offensively, however, it is something that should improve as games go on and they get more comfortable being in game situations again.

Topic 3: Opening Day.. the Padres get to come home after a 7-game road trip to start the season. It has been a long time since the friars have had to start the season on the road. They now get to come home to a sold out Petco Park where the hometown kid Joe Musgrove will take the mound for the brown and gold.

Topic 4: MacKenzie Gore…it looks like the Padres top prospect and first round draft pick will finally be making the show. He is expected to make his MLB debut Friday night in lieu of early injuries to the Padres starting pitching staff. A long awaited moment for fans and MacKenzie that will hopefully live up to expectation.