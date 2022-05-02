Covering All the Bases: Road trip success

Topic 1: Strong East Coast Road trip so far- The Padres are 5-1 so far on this road trip after sweeping the Reds and winning two out of three from the Pirates. They finish up with 2 games against the Guardians so no matter what will come home with a winning road trip. The wins they are picking up are expected and crucial as we sit one month into the season with the Pads record being 15-8 tied with the Dodgers for first place.

Topic 2: Hosmer and Manny- Holy cow the team leaders really coming out hot to start the season. Hosmer and Manny taking the 1 and 2 spots in MLB batting average. Hoz batting .382 and Manny at .375. Manny Machado also leading the MLB with hits at 33 and Eric Hosmer right behind him in third with 29.

Topic 3: Joe Musgrove and his former team- Guys the hometown hero Joe Musgrove I think should now be called 4 and 0 joe. He picked up his 4th win of the season against his former Pirates as he continues to get better and better on the mound this season. He also leads the MLB in pitching and quality starts.

Topic 4: Clevs comeback: So the Padres looking really good winning five of their last six and now Mike Clevinger gets to make his 2022 season debut against his former team the Guardians in Cleveland on Tuesday night. How poetic is that?