Covering All the Bases: The Reds and Dodger Blue

Topic 1: Get the brooms out-The Padres get their first sweep of the season against the Cincinnati Reds. They now are at the end of a 4-game winning streak and have a 9-5 record that is competitive not only in the NL West but also in the MLB as a whole.

Topic 2: Errorless still-The Padres have a perfect game in the field. They have yet to commit an error so far this season. They are the first team in modern baseball to do so, and the last team to get close to their 14-game record was the Boston Red Sox who went 10 games in a row to start the season and also went on to win the World Series that year.

Topic 3: Starting Pitching- The Padres have arguably the strongest starting pitching staff in franchise history. Even with the injury of Snell and Clevinger, the pitching staff continues to dominate behind the efforts of Yu Darvish, Sean Manaea, Joe Musgrove, MacKenzie Gore, and Nick Martinez. It often seems like starting pitching becomes more important than offense, and that has proven true so far for the friars this season.

Topic 4: Nick James talks about the Dodgers: We talk about how this Padres team will fare against the strongest Dodgers team they have seen in years. Will what the Padres have right now with the injury of Tatis be enough to take down the Boys in Blue?