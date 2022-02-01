COVID-19 exempt Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College employees told to work remotely until Feb. 22





GROSSMONT COLLEGE (KUSI) – Employees at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College who are COVID-19 vaccine exempt returned back to work Monday as the spring semester began with a deadline for vaccination.

No exempted employees have been terminated for not being vaccinated as of Jan. 31, according to the district.

But — the district does have some new guidelines for those exempt employees.

The district has advised those employees to work remotely until Feb. 22, rather than being given on-campus accommodations such as mask-wearing, and frequent testing, which is what unvaccinated employees did last fall, described Patty Sparks, Administrative Assistant at Grossmont College.

After Feb. 22, she will have to use her accrued leave time, which is not an accommodation at all, added Sparks.

