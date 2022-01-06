COVID-19 paid sick leave expired in September; what options do COVID positive workers have?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rapid spread of the contagious Omicron variant, more and more people have been calling out sick with COVID symptoms.

As a result, many are asking, do I have to use my sick days to stay home or are there still special COVID days I can use instead?

Or, what if I run out of sick days?

The Federal and state COVID paid sick leave expired on Sept. 30, 2021 — so what happens now?

Employment Attorney Annie Ellis joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss options for employees.

If you got infected on your own time, out of work, you have to use your own options provided from your company, Ellis explained.

But if you got infected at work, your employer is required to pay you while you’re out, Ellis said.

In that case, they can require you to use your own paid sick leave, but they cannot ask that you use your own paid time off and vacation days, according to Ellis.

Employers have to make up those earnings if you don’t have enough paid sick leave to cover the time, Ellis summed up.