COVID-19 rates are rising in California after months of decline. What does this mean?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has increased by one person to 97, according to the latest state data out Sunday.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 12 were being treated in intensive care, the same number as Saturday. The total number of available hospital beds countywide increased by seven to 268.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 391 new COVID-19 infections on Friday and 3,025 new cases in the past week, a slight increase over the week prior.

Friday’s data increased the county’s cumulative totals to 759,696 cases. The death count remained at 5,238.

The county does not report cases and deaths on weekends.

More than 2.94 million or 93.4% of San Diegans age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated, while more than 2.6 million or 82.8% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,301,056 or 58% of 2,242,187 eligible San Diegans have received a booster shot.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to explain.