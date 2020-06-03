COVID-19 Response: Father Joe’s Villages Food Services

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Unsheltered individuals have less food service resources at this time, due to many food services programs and restaurants being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

While many other community programs have had to shut down in the wake of the crisis, Father Joe’s Villages is continuing to provide hundreds of meals each day through their Franklin Antonio Public Lunch program.

The Franklin Antonio Public Lunch Program feeds hundreds of neighbors living on the streets every day, 365 days a year.

Father Joe’s Villages expanded to serve meals out of Downtown and Hillcrest neighborhoods, as well as breakfast in East Village location.

To ensure that those we encounter receive more than just a meal, our Street Outreach team has been present to engage with people on the streets and works to get them access to critical resources, including shelter at the Convention Center.

Deacon Jim Vargas joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss feeding people amid COVID-19.