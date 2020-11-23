COVID-19 safety kit given during National City’s annual free Turkey distribution





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – On Tuesday, November 24 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis alongside community leaders from the National City Public Safety Foundation, members of the San Diego Latino Health Coalition, the Chicano Federation, San Ysidro Health, Blue Shield of California, the County of San Diego, PASHA Automotive and SDG&E, will distribute COVID-19 Safety kits during the annual free turkey giveaway for National City residents.

This is a first-come, first-served event and identification with National City address is required for receipt of free turkey although no-one will be turned away to receive a safety kit.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event and said “We need to work together to have our Abuelitas/Grandmas around for next year! It is imperative that we stress to our residents, in a positive and proactive manner, with our public safety personnel and non-profit partners that it is ‘ok’ that our 2020 Thanksgiving holiday does not look like Thanksgiving as usual. Our community will be gently reminded of this while receiving safety kits, goodie bags and handouts of what the purple tier guidelines are.”