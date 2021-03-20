COVID-19 Update: County reaches almost 800,000 single vaccinations, changes to CDC guidelines





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With now rapidly changing CDC guidelines and vigilant vaccine roll outs further widening the range of those who can get vaccinated, nearly 800,000 San Diegans have received the first dose of their vaccine.

In the county, obese individuals are now eligible for the vaccine.

Most states around the country have seen their infection rates go down except for a few peaking again, such as Michigan.

CDC changed social distancing guidelines from six to three feet.

With all these changes, Dr. James Schultz, Chief Medical Officer at Neighborhood Healthcare, joined KUSI to sort through all the new information.