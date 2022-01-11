COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect for companies with 100+ employees





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many San Diego Police Officers, firefighters, lifeguards and city workers are on pins and needles in regards to the future of their careers.

President Biden’s vaccine mandate is scheduled to go into effect Monday for companies with 100 or more employees, to be enforced by OSHA through fines.

However, the Supreme Court is still reviewing the mandate.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the mandate’s effect.