COVID-19 Vaccine Site Open at West PACE for seniors in San Diego County





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – A senior center in North County will serve as another vaccination site for those 65 and older.

KUSI’s Maddison Sinclair was at Gary and Mary West PACE in San Marcos for the opening.

The COVID-19 vaccination site in San Marcos is now immunizing seniors 65 years of age and older, especially those who do not have access to a computer or someone to assist them.

When fully operational, the site will be offering about 500 doses daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic is located at 1706 Descanso Ave. in San Marcos and requires appointments which can only be made by calling 2-1-1 San Diego. This San Marcos clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays.

The clinic is a public-private effort between the Gary and Mary West Foundation, West PACE, the Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center, West Health, the County of San Diego, City of San Marcos and 211 San Diego.