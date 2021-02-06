COVID cases decrease in San Diego County, 2.1% of population received both vaccine doses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 cases in San Diego County are decreasing after the surge, while ICU capacity has not improved by much.

Masking and social distancing remain vital, especially as the variant B.1.1.7 strain becomes increasingly more widespread.

The B.1.1.7 strain from the U.K. is expected to become the most prominent strain locally within three to four weeks, is 50% more contagious, and may be more lethal.

The vaccine appears mostly effective against this strain.

The County has administered 337,000 vaccine doses, that number being 10.7% of the County’s population, with 2.1% having received both doses.

Of those vaccinated, 23% of them were 70-79 years old.

The County is vaccinating all those in Phase 1A and the top tier of 1B.

Early data showed that vaccines might reduce transmission of the virus by two-thirds, but not 100%.

The vaccine has had very few adverse reactions and is one of the safest vaccines in history, said Dr. James Schultz, Chief Medical Officer at Neighborhood Healthcare, who joined KUSI to discuss the latest in coronavirus in San Diego.