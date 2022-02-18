COVID positive male inmates moved to women’s prison in Santee, are they still there?





SANTEE (KUSI) – About 200 male inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were temporarily transferred to the women’s jail in Santee, Las Colinas late Jan.

“These inmates will be quarantined in a currently empty housing unit at Las Colinas, which is the county’s only women’s jail,” the sheriff’s department said. “Additional deputies and staff will be sent to Las Colinas to handle the increased population at the facility.”

The change in housing remained in effect until the number of positive COVID-19 tests declined in county jails, but have the cases gone down and have they been transferred back to their proper facilities?

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina followed up on the this controversial transfer of COVID positive inmates in her Special Report asking if the facility is properly equipped to hold male inmates and if they’re have been any breakouts since the transfer?