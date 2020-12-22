“Covid to Code” Academy offers free training for tech jobs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the CEO of a Los Angeles Tech company saw hungry families lining up at food banks on Thanksgiving she decided that by Christmas she would launch a software skills training and jobs program to give work and hope to jobless Americans.

This week, she and her team of computer programming and training experts launched “COVID to Code” Academy, the nation’s first IT training program offered for free to Americans forced from their jobs and on the brink of eviction by the pandemic health and economic crisis.

Liliana Monge founder of Sabio joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new COVID to Code academy. “Whether you’re a fired chef, furloughed salesman or one of the other thousands of jobs that vanished in our shell-shocked economy this year, you can

reinvent yourself in tech, one of the few pandemic-resistant industries forecast to thrive in 2021,” Monge said.

Visit www.CovidtoCode.news for more information.