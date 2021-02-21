Cowboy Star owner continues legal battle over state’s business regulations

EAST VILLAGE (KUSI) – Jon Weber, Owner of Cowboy Star, has taken the state to court over business closure orders.

Weber joined KUSI to update viewers on his continued legal battle.

He filed a lawsuit in November 2020, had a temporary restraining order hearing which was denied, and now the business is moving forward with a preliminary injunction hearing happening on Feb. 26.

Indoor dining is still restricted in San Diego County, one of the only counties in the state with a complete ban.