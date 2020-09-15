Cowboy Star restaurant will defy state closure orders if county is forced back into Tier 1





GASLAMP DISTRICT (KUSI) – A restaurant in Downtown San Diego announced they will not be closing their doors again if state orders mandate they do.

If San Diego County announces they will close down restaurants again in the coming days, as expected, the owners of Cowboy Star say they’re going to fight the government orders and refuse to close down operations.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited Cowboy Star to speak with the owners who are simply trying to earn a living and keep their workers employed.