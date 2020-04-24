Cox extends low-cost internet offer for families with a K-12 student

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recognizing that students will remain home to finish out the school year, Cox has extended free Connect2Compete service, the company’s low-cost internet offer for families with a K-12 student at home until July 15.

Remote service support is also extended to ensure ease of implementation while students continue to learn at home during the Coronavirus pandemic. Customers that sign up between March 13 and May 15 are eligible for this offer and will receive free service until July 15.

“As schools across our California markets are operating Emergency Distance Learning (EDL) programs, Cox wants to ensure digital equity so that all K-12 students have the ability to access their curriculum, classmates and teachers from home,” said Sam Attisha, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications in California. “Extending the Connect2Compete program offer to July 15 ensures we keep the kids in our communities connected through the school year, and into the summer months when additional virtual learning may be required.”

Cox temporarily doubled download speeds for its Connect2Compete customers from 25 to 50 Mbps in mid-March. This increase will also continue through July 15.

“The expansion of the Connect2Compete program into the summer recognizes the reality that our students will need months of continued support to recover academically. This is the latest example of how our students have benefitted from our partnership with Cox Communications,” said Cindy Marten, superintendent of San Diego Unified School District. “For years, Cox has helped deliver business-class internet speeds to our classrooms. That is why we turned to them for help during the current crisis. Once again, they have stepped up to help our students succeed.”

In addition to connectivity, many students need equipment to get their work done. Cox said they continue to partner with local, regional and national organizations including PCs for People and Computers 2 Kids San Diego, who provide discounted, refurbished laptops and accessories to families that qualify for the Connect2Compete program.