CRASH creates jewelry from wrecked exotic cars including Bugatti, Ferrari, Porsche and more

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – You may not be able to afford an exotic car like a Bugatti or Ferrari, but you can still own a small piece.

Christ Schimpke’s has created a company called, “Crash,” that takes wrecked exotic cars and creates pieces of jewelry you can buy.

Schimpke showed off some of her pieces on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.