‘CRASH’ makes jewelry from crashed luxury cars

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Where do crashed cars go? Some go to the junk yard — some are turned into jewelry!

That’s what Owner and Designer of CRASH jewelry, Christi Schimpke, does with her jewelry, made from such car brands as Ferrari, Bugatti, Porsche, and other exotics.

Schimpke joined KUSI’s Auto Expert Dave Stall to discuss her work.

Learn more about her work at www.crashjewelry.com