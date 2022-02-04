Crawford High School Boys Basketball win 2021 CIF Division 5 Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The pandemic has put a wrench in basically everything, including an annual dinner to host local high school sports champions.

But thanks to the high school sports association, we’re doing the next best thing, introducing you to these accomplished student-athletes.

The Crawford High School Boys Basketball won the 2021 CIF Division 5 Championship, a major improvement from their 2019-2020 season.

The inaugural boys basketball season for Crawford High School was 2019-2020, and their record was 0-22. But they came back and finished the 2020-2021 season with a 20-21 record, and won the CIF Division 5 Championship.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke with some of the players on Good Morning San Diego.