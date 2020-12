Create your very own candle at ‘Candles On Tap’ in Encinitas





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – San Diego’s very first custom candle bar, Candles on Tap, has become a must visit place in Encinitas.

“Candles on Tap” in Encinitas offers customers the experience to create their own candles with the option to choose over 90 different scents!

KUSI’s Maddie Sinclair learned all about the fun experience live on Good Morning San Diego.

To learn more about Candles On Tap, visit: www.candlesontap.com/