Creation Station 2021 and summer art activities at the Timken Museum in Balboa Park





BALBOA PARK (KUSI) – Creation Station Summer 2021 at the Timken Museum is taking place on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aspiring artists of all ages are welcome to come and lend their talents to the different murals each weekend.

The interactive summer series features different activities: sidewalk chalk art and family mural design.