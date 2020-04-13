Creative space in the heart of Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Art on Third provides an affordable avenue for artists of all ages and walks of life to express themselves, share and gather skills, create economic opportunities and find common ground through art while adding significant value to the downtown Chula Vista business district and surrounding neighborhoods.

Throughout the year, The Art on Third Exhibition Program showcases the talent of the South Bay Chula Vista and greater San Diego area.

Artist Rich Walker showed off the studio and shared how they are working amid the coronavirus pandemic.